JAMES NDAMBO ALLEGEDLY OWING OVER K2 MILLION TO 300 POLICE OFFICERS

By Mastone Moonze

South African based Zambian businessman James Ndambo is allegedly owing over K2 million to about 300 police officers that were deployed to provide security during the prestigious My Home Town Beauty Pageant and other events held in Choma district in July this year.

The Police Officers who spoke on condition of anonymity have told Phoenix News in Choma that the police command had agreed with My Home Town Zambia that each police officer be paid K1000 per day for 9 nights but nothing has come forth to-date.

The officers have revealed that they are now in panic after learning that Mr. Ndambo is reportedly cutting funding to My Home Town Zambia fearing that the money they worked for may never be paid.

But when contacted for a comment, My Home Town Zambia Managing Director Gilbert Siachaya said the organization is not aware of the arrangement Mr. Ndambo had with the Zambia Police regarding the payment of allowances.

Efforts to get a comment from Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba failed by broadcast time as he was in a meeting while Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale’s mobile line went unanswered.

