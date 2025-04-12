JAMES NDAMBO MAINTAINS NO POLITICAL INTEREST AS HIS TRIP TO

ZAMBIA GETS CANCELLED



Friends of James Ndambo – Zambia Chapter has announced the cancellation of Mr James Ndambo’s trip to Zambia due to denied access and system apprehension.



Friends of James Ndambo – Zambia Chapter Member Brian Hapunda has however clarified that the situation was not influenced by the Head of State but rather resulted in the system apprehension within the Police Service.



Mr Hapunda has emphasized that Mr Ndambo has truthfully and honestly repeatedly mentioned to the nation that he harbors no hidden agenda for Zambia nor does he harbor any political ambitions to warrant a system apprehension.





Mr Ndambo was scheduled to travel to Zambia to witness the music festival in Choma, Southern Province at the invitation of the New Apostolic Church in Zambia.

“Friends of James Ndambo wishes to offer an apology to the New Apostolic Church in Zambia and Zambians at large for the cancelation of the trip to Zambia.



Mr Ndambo and his entourage understands and share your disappointment as they were looking forward to being present with you and share faith and love for the music festival. Despite this setback, we encourage those who have been planning to attend the music festival to proceed with their plans despite the absence of Mr Ndambo.



He said Mr Ndambo has received recognition for his noble deeds within communities.



Mr Hapunda said Mr Ndambo’s support to the New Apostolic Church and other faith based traces back to 1993 when he supported individuals to travel to Israel and Egypt for their engagements.



Mr Hapunda has asked the New Apostolic Church and Zambians at large to accept the apology from Mr Ndambo for the inconvenience and distress for the cancelation of the trip to the country.

