JAMES NDAMBO MUST HELP ME WITH CAMPAIGN FUNDS-MILES SAMPA
“Twaba palwendo. Bounced in SA and I am told the My Home Town (MHT) chairman Mr James Ndambo is in Zambia.”
“Coming there apa so😁”.
Pakafwe I meet him as need campaign money. The Bible says it’s better to ask than to steal 😁.
MBS01.01.2023
Why “must” Ndambo give you campaign money? You obviously knew funds are needed for campaigns. Elo how do you go all the way to SA when the man is not there? So apapene, 17 months shonse ba pf mwaibile shapwa? after
anione anione mwaipila ama 200pin non refundable for your election ati Ndambo “must’ fund your campaigns? Nanga ababambi mundubile, mwamba gbm, katwishi bambi???