JAMES NDAMBO RETURNS TO CHOMA TO JOIN RELIGIOUS FESTIVITIES.



Mr. James Ndambo is returning to his beloved hometown of Choma after a three-year hiatus.





This visit is made at the invitation of the New Apostolic Church (NAC) to participate in the NAC Zambia-Choral Festival, scheduled in Choma from April 17th to 20th, 2025, with the main performance on April 19th.





Joining him will be close friends and family from the diaspora, including South Africa, Mozambique, China, England, the United States, and British Guyana.





Previously, Mr. Ndambo was the guest of honor at a similar Choral Festival held by the New Apostolic Church in South Africa, in the Johannesburg-East Rand region in May 2024.





His deep-rooted connection to the church traces back to his father, a missionary and founding member who established the church’s presence in Zambia, beginning in Livingstone and later moving its headquarters to Choma in the 1930s. The Zambian chapter is part of a global organization founded in Europe in the 18th century.