James Ndambo’s love for Zambia is unmatched, says Harry Kalaba

Ndambo’s love for Zambia is unmatched, says Harry Kalaba

By Fanny Kalonda

CITIZENS First president Harry Kalaba says it is sad that My Home Time project has been forced to shut down under the new dawn administration.

He says it is sad that the project which has been in existence for the last 25 years has been crushed by the powers that be.

My Home Town Zambia has announced suspension of all its operations in the country with immediate effect except for the projects that are already work in progress stating that the events after the June-July 2022 beauty pageant in Choma made its operations difficult.

After the beauty pageant sponsored by the businessman James Ndombo, law enforcement agencies pounced on his premises in Choma and Lusaka where they seized seven motor vehicles..

“I have not personally met Mr James Ndambo but is one I have admired from a distance. In him Zambia draws a lot of pride. His love for country is unmatched. It is sad that My Home Town initiative has been crushed by the powers that be. A project that has been in existence for the last 25 years. Why is it that Mr Ndambo’s project has been forced to shut down under the reign of the new dawn?” wondered Kalaba, in a statement on his Facebook page.

“Does this speak to the little inclination our colleagues in government have for Zambians? Something within me tells me that his departure from Zambia is very temporal. He will be back when the environment stabilises. Mr Ndambo this is your land, a land where your father and mother are resting. You have done no harm but good. God is watching!”