James Rodriguez gets emotional after breaking Messi’s record as top assist provider

James Rodriguez delivered an impassioned speech after surpassing Lionel Messi’s record and guiding Colombia to the 2024 Copa America final.

The former Real Madrid star, now playing for Sao Paulo in Brazil, has been a pivotal figure for his national team since his debut in 2011, accumulating over 100 caps while maintaining his creative prowess at the age of 32.

James is currently participating in his fourth Copa America, debuting in the tournament in 2015, and has now become the top assist provider in a single edition of the competition. This record dates back to 2011, when records were first officially kept.

Messi had previously set the benchmark with five assists in 2021, leading Argentina to a continental triumph, but James has surpassed that with six assists in 2024. His contributions have set up a final showdown against the reigning World Cup champions.

James told TyC Sports after teeing up Jefferson Lerma’s match-winning goal in a chaotic semi-final showdown with Uruguay: “We had an excellent game. The referee was not good. The boys who defended did well.

The game was very complicated, against a very tough opponent, but we won a well-deserved place in the final. I’ve been here for almost 13 years, wanting this. We’re happy.”

James has registered six assists through five games, while also finding the target himself from the penalty spot in a crushing 5-0 quarter-final win over Panama. He is now captain of his nation, with vast experience being put to good use.