Jamie Carragher sparks controversy for dismissing Africa Cup of Nations as ‘not a major tournament’

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher has come under fire for downplaying the Africa Cup of Nations, claiming it is not a major tournament while discussing Mohamed Salah’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or this year.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday, Carragher suggested that Salah’s nationality and Egypt’s international record could hinder his chances of claiming football’s top individual award.

“I think the problem [is] the fact he’s with Egypt, and he’s probably not playing in the major tournament as such or maybe got a great chance of winning,” Carragher said.

“I think it’s either the Champions League or the major tournament. Normally, the player who excels in that, like Vini Jr. and (Kylian) Mbappe right now, Real Madrid looking really good going for the Champions League.”

His remarks immediately sparked backlash with former Manchester City defender Micah Richards swiftly correcting him that AFCON is indeed a prestigious tournament.

“Just to say, AFCON is a major tournament because a lot of people are at home saying ‘they aren’t taking it seriously’. AFCON is a big tournament just so you know.”

Carragher responded by questioning whether Egypt would be contenders for the World Cup, implying that it is only the biggest international competitions that influence the Ballon d’Or race.

However, Sturridge shut down the argument, saying, “If you win the Euros or Copa America, it’s deemed to be big, so the AFCON is on the same level.”

Despite Carragher’s comments, Salah remains a top contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or after his outstanding performances for Liverpool this season.

The Liverpool star has already netted 25 goals and provided 15 assists this season in the league and could lead the Reds to a historic treble, including the Premier League, Champions League, and Carabao Cup.