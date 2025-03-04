Jamie Foxx hits back at LeBron James’ critics

Jamie Foxx has passionately defended LeBron James on social media, praising the Lakers star’s enduring dominance in his 22nd NBA season.

At 40, James continues to excel, averaging 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game, keeping the Lakers among the top teams in the Western Conference.

Foxx defended James in response to an Instagram post from “lbjhistory,” which outlined common criticisms of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. The seasoned actor used the opportunity to stand up for James, praising his impact on the game.

Foxx wrote in the replies: “If he came up with a cure for cancer, they would say yeah but what about diabetes?”

He added: “40,000 points over 20 years of play carrying this bum a** league on his shoulders, ungrateful.”

Foxx also claimed that “you have to mention LeBron James name in order to get clicks.”

This development is on the back of James’ criticism of the NBA media for how it covers the league.

During All-Star weekend, Anthony Edwards expressed reluctance about becoming the NBA’s future “face of the league.” When asked about Edwards’ stance, James said he understood his perspective, as reported by Daily Mail.

“I mean, it’s unfortunate but like, why do you want to be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day-to-day basis s**t on everybody?” James said. “To have that responsibility, it’s just weird. It’s weird energy.”

James may no longer be the league’s top player, but he’s been in vintage form this February, leading the Lakers to a 9-2 record.

Over those 11 games, he has averaged 29.3 points per night while building chemistry with new teammate Luka Dončić.