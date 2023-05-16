Jamie Foxx In Rehab Center Following Medical Emergency

Popular American actor, Jamie Foxx, has been reportedly moved into one of the top physical rehabilitation centers in the country after being released from the hospital.

This was according to a report by TMZ on Monday, stating that his daughters, Corinne and Anelise, were at his side.

Although it is still unclear what happened to Jamie, the facility he was moved into reportedly specialises in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab, and cancer rehabilitation.

An insider told TMZ that the Oscar winner is “recovering well.”

This comes after it was announced that Jamie and Corinne would be hosting a new FOX game show titled ‘We Are Family’ in 2024.

Foxx is also an executive producer on the new show.

Credit: TMZ