JAMIE FOXX TO OPEN UP ABOUT HEALTH SCARE IN NEW STAND-UP COMEDY SHOWS

Jamie Foxx is set to address his health scare in a string of new stand-up comedy shows scheduled for next month.

The singer and actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (September 3) to announce he’ll be delivering three back-to-back performances in Atlanta in October where he’ll detail his brush with death with “humor, heart, and inspiration.”

“Join us for an unforgettable one-man show as Jamie Foxx takes the stage to share his journey through a serious health scare, filled with humor, heart, and inspiration!” read the announcement.

“Experience Jamie Foxx like never before in this intimate and engaging performance, as he opens up about his struggles, triumphs, and everything in between. Get ready for a night of laughter, reflection, and genuine connection.”

Dubbed “One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx,” the shows will take place on October 3, 4 and 5 at a yet-to-be-announced venue. Ticket information is also coming soon, according to the caption.

It appears a few of Foxx’s famous friends are already planning to attend, with Questlove commenting on the post: “Damn I might have to roll to this jawn” and Chance The Rapper adding: “I’m there.”

Jamie Foxx was hospitalized in April 2023 due to what his daughter Corrine referred to as a “medical complication” in a statement.

She added that her father was “already on his way to recovery” thanks to “quick action and great care.”