Jamie Foxx to press charges in glass-throwing injury attack

Jamie Foxx is pushing for legal action against the individual responsible for allegedly throwing a glass at his face during a recent incident at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills. According to sources with direct knowledge, the actor is fully cooperating with the investigation and wants to press charges to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

While no arrests have been made, TMZ reported that authorities are reportedly seeking to speak with Jasper Dolphin, a stuntman from the “Jackass” franchise, who was present at the restaurant on the night of the alleged assault. Dolphin has not been named a suspect or person of interest, but his connection to the incident has drawn investigators’ attention.

Law enforcement has obtained video footage from the restaurant but has not disclosed its contents as the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are still interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.

The incident reportedly unfolded when someone used a laser pointer to project an obscene image onto Foxx’s table, where he was celebrating his birthday with a group of people, including his daughters. Sources claim the prank, allegedly orchestrated by members of the “Jackass” team, infuriated Foxx, prompting him to confront those involved.

Tensions escalated, leading to a heavy glass being thrown, which struck Foxx in the face and caused a cut on his mouth.

Jasper Dolphin, an actor and rapper known for his role in the 2022 film Jackass Forever and his work as a founding member of the rap collective Odd Future, has yet to comment on the matter.

Foxx’s attorney declined to provide a statement, and efforts to reach Dolphin for comment have been unsuccessful. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to build their case.