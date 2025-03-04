Jamie Foxx’s Nephew debunks rumors the Actor has an illegitimate son

Jamie Foxx’s family has rejected allegations the entertainer fathered an illegitimate son.

The entertainer’s nephew spoke for him in a viral Instagram clip confirming that Foxx is not the father. “

“I’m the closest he has to a son,” Foxx’s nephew says in the clip.

Jamie himself confirms it when his nephew asked him for confirmation. “I ain’t got no son,” Foxx replies.The nephew proceeds to laugh and ask social media to stop the rumors.

The rumor surfaced in January 2025, when a man surfaced online, asserting he is Jamie Foxx’s unacknowledged son and accusing the acclaimed actor of neglect.

This individual claimed they had not seen each other in three years, labeling Foxx a “deadbeat dad.”

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the man, appearing inside a vehicle, expressed his grievances. He alleged that Foxx never supported his aspirations and was perpetually “too busy.” He recounted their last encounter, stating, “We took pictures at the red carpet that was the last time I seen him.”

Jamie Foxx is a father to two daughters: Corinne Foxx and Anelise Bishop. Foxx has always showcased his children while keeping his relationships private.

In his latest stand-up special, Foxx took a moment to acknowledge his daughter Anelise’s guitar skills as the two performed a duet. He would proceed to share how his oldest daughter took care of him while suffering a brain bleed. The actor would be missing from the spotlight for a year before resurfacing in complete health