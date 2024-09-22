Janet Jackson claims Kamala Harris isn’t black

Music icon Janet Jackson is drawing attention after suggesting that Vice President Kamala Harris may not actually be Black, echoing a view that former President Donald Trump previously floated.

In an interview with The Guardian, Jackson shared her thoughts on the upcoming election and Harris’ potential to become the first Black woman in the White House.

During the conversation, Jackson claimed she had heard that Harris isn’t Black, but rather Indian—a claim similar to one Trump made during a controversial conversation at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention in July. When the interviewer corrected her, explaining that Harris is both Black and Indian, Jackson doubled down, saying, “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

Harris who says her father is of Jamaican-American descent and her mother is of Indian descent, identifies as Black.

Jackson also expressed skepticism about the upcoming election, implying that no matter the result, the country might face unrest, stating that she doesn’t foresee a peaceful transition of power.