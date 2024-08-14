Janet Jackson has shared some unexpected details about her family tree, revealing connections to several big names in Hollywood.

During an appearance on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, August 13, the music icon disclosed that she is related to legendary musicians Stevie Wonder and Tracy Chapman, as well as acclaimed actor Samuel L. Jackson.

When host Scott Mills asked Janet if she was related to Stevie Wonder, she confirmed, saying, “He’s our cousin. Not a lot of people know that. He’s our cousin on my mother’s side. So is Tracy Chapman.”

Janet further surprised listeners by adding, “So is Samuel Jackson.” She clarified that while Samuel L. Jackson is not her brother, he is still a part of her extended family.

Janet Jackson, already renowned for being a member of the famous Jackson family, is the younger sister of Rebbie, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, La Toya, Marlon, Randy, and the late Michael Jackson.

In a recent interview, Janet also reflected on writing her 1995 hit song “Scream” with her brother Michael, recalling their time together in New York. “Mike and I wrote that song in New York, in his apartment,” she shared. “So [I relive] that whole journey, listening to him sing it [and remembering] what he was going through at that time. And just me being his little sister, always by his side, and being that support system. That’s always been my role.”

Michael Jackson, who was one of the most influential musicians in history, passed away in 2009 at the age of 50 due to cardiac arrest. Janet’s revelations add a new dimension to her already illustrious family history, connecting her to some of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry.