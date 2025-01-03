Janet Jackson launches new Las Vegas residency with electrifying 43-song setlist

Janet Jackson has launched her highly anticipated new Las Vegas residency with a dazzling performance at Resorts World.

The 58-year-old pop legend took the stage on Monday night, delivering an electrifying mix of chart-topping hits and deep cuts, including her first Billboard No. 1 hit, “When I Think of You.” Over two hours, Jackson and her five backup dancers kept the energy high, revisiting iconic tracks from her acclaimed albums Control, Rhythm Nation 1814, and All for You.

Die-hard fans were treated to rare gems in the opening 30 minutes, such as “Young Love,” performed live for the first time in over a decade. Jackson also thrilled the audience with “I Get Lonely” from The Velvet Rope, reminiscing about her red-haired era as the stage lit up in fiery hues.

The five-time Grammy winner delighted fans with a nostalgic performance of “If,” recreating the iconic dance from the song’s music video, drawing a standing ovation. The 43-song setlist seamlessly blended snippets of tracks, transitioning effortlessly between classics like “Scream” and “Black Cat” or “What Have You Done for Me Lately” and “Nasty.”

Throughout the night, Jackson showcased her stamina, rarely pausing, even inviting fans into her dressing room via live feed for a quick touch-up before the encore.

In an Instagram post leading up to the residency, Jackson expressed her excitement.

This residency marks Jackson’s return to Las Vegas following her 2019 Metamorphosis show at Park MGM, which grossed a reported $13 million over 18 performances. The current 10-date run at the 5,000-seat Resorts World Theatre offers fans a more intimate experience compared to her recent Together Again Tour, which spanned 35 cities and featured large-scale arenas and outdoor venues.

With this electrifying debut, Jackson continues to prove why she remains one of pop’s most enduring and celebrated performers.