JANNY SIKAZWE TO OFFICIATE AT THE 2022 WORLD CUP IN QATAR

World Football Governing Body, FIFA, has selected 8 referees from the African continent to officiate the Qatar 2022 World Cup slated in November/ December later this year

Seven of the eight referees selected are among the 10 referees who officiated the African Qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup Playoffs in March 2022.

Leading the list of Africa’s finest match officials to handle games at the global soccer jamboree is Zambian referee Janny Sikwaze, Papa GassamaBof Gambia, others are South African Victor Gomez and Ethiopian Tesssema Balmak.

Algerian Mustapha Ghorba, Moroccan Redouane Jiyed and Senegalese Ndiaye complete the list of African referees for Qatar 2022.

The 22nd edition of the World Cup will start in Qatar, Doha on the 21st of November 2022.

Complete List of African Referees Selected for 2022 FIFA World Cup.

• Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria) 🇩🇿

• Redouane Jiyed (Morocco)🇲🇦

• Papa Bakary Gassama (Gambia)🇬🇲



• Tesssema Balmak (Ethiopia) 🇪🇹

• Victor Gomez (South Africa)🇿🇦

• Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)🇿🇲



• Maguette N’diaye (Senegal)🇸🇳

• Jean Jacques Ndala (RD Congo) 🇨🇩