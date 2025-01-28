Japan Announces President Hichilema’s State visit



H.E. Mr. Hakainde Hichilema President of the Republic of Zambia will pay an Official Working Visit to Japan from 3 February to 7 February.





During his stay in Japan, the President will make a State Call on His Majesty the Emperor of Japan. Mr. ISHIBA Shigeru, Prime Minister of Japan, will hold a summit meeting with the President and host a working dinner for him.





As a result of the visit to Japan by the President, it is expected that the friendly relations between Japan and Republic of Zambia will be further strengthened.



During his stay in Japan, the President will visit Aichi and Kyoto, in addition to Tokyo. Through the visit to Aichi and Kyoto, further development of the regional exchange between the two countries is expected.





(Footnote) H.E. Mr. Hakainde Hichilema President of the Republic of Zambia

H.E. Mr. Hichilema was elected as the 7th President of the Republic of the Zambia on August 24, 2021.





This will be President Hichilema ’s first visit to Japan, and he is scheduled to arrive on February 3 and leave in the early hours of February 8 after a series of events through February 7.