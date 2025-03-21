Japan Becomes First Team To Qualify For 2026 FIFA World Cup

Japan recorded a 2-0 win over Bahrain in Saitama to become the first team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The Samurai Blues extended their impressive run of qualifying for the competition for the eighth consecutive time.

Daichi Kamada opened the scoring for Japan in the 66th minute before Kubo added the second goal with three minutes to go to seal their place in the competition.

The victory ensured a top two finish for Japan, who are currently on top of Group C with 19 points from seven games, nine points clear of second-placed Australia.

The Japanese have dropped only two points from their six qualifiers – a 1-1 draw with Australia in October.

The first two teams in each of Asia’s three qualifying groups will qualify automatically for the World Cup with the third- and fourth-placed teams advancing to a further round of playoffs.

Australia recorded a 5-1 victory over Indonesia to keep their own qualification hopes alive.

Japan have been a regular participant in the World Cup since 1998. During this period, the team has advanced from the group stage four times and played in the Round of 16 once.