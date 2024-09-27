JAPANESE MAN WHO SPENT 46 YEARS ON DEATH ROW CLEARED OF MURDERS



A Japanese man who spent almost half a century on death row has been found not guilty of multiple murders, in a closely watched trial that has raised questions about Japan’s use of the death penalty.



Iwao Hakamada, 88, was sentenced to hang in 1968 after being found guilty of murdering his boss, his wife and their two teenage children, and setting fire to their home two years earlier.



The former professional boxer spent 46 years on death row – believed to be the longest time spent on death row of any prisoner worldwide – until he was freed in 2014 when new evidence emerged and a retrial was ordered.



Hakamada has consistently protested his innocence and said investigators forced him to confess, while his lawyers alleged police had fabricated evidence.



The Guardian