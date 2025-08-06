Jay‑Z’s nephew seemingly mocks the man who is claiming to be Jay‑Z’s alleged secret son

A man named Rymir Satterthwaite has been begging Jay-Z to take a paternity test for years, alleging that he’s his illegitimate son.

Jay-Z has been in a legal battle with a man named Rymir Satterthwaite for years. Satterthwaite alleges that he’s the mogul’s illegitimate son and has been begging him to take a paternity test to prove whether or not this is the case. He even filed a lawsuit against him earlier this year, alleging that he’s been trying to silence him.

According to Satterthwaite, his mother Wanda allegedly had a brief relationship with Jay-Z in the 90s when he was conceived. In his lawsuit, he alleges that ever since, the Roc Nation founder has made “unrelenting efforts… To suppress the truth and silence those who dared to speak it.”

Jay-Z continues to vehemently deny the allegations, firing back at the lawsuit in a motion to dismiss last month. “The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed – and rejected – in multiple other courts,” his attorneys wrote. “And continued harassment and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order.”

Satterthwaite dropped his lawsuit for unknown reasons a few weeks ago, but he doesn’t plan on backing down. “I have not stopped my fight, I did withdraw my case, but it’s for a reason,” he announced on social media shortly after withdrawing the case. “I have not gotten a settlement. It is not over.”

Recently, Jay-Z’s nephew Rel took to his Instagram Story to throw what appears to be shade Satterthwaite’s way. “Never seen a n***a who want somebody to be his daddy so bad [laughing emojis],” he wrote simply, as captured by Live Bitez on Instagram.

Commenters have mixed reactions to the post. While some see where the family is coming from, others think Jay-Z should just take paternity test once and for all. “It’s crazy that he won’t just take the test. It’s even crazier that the law isn’t making him take it,” one writes. “It was all about money,” someone else alleges.