JAY BANDA HELD IN A MATERNITY WARD AT SIKANZE HEALTH POST

By Innocent Phiri -IP

Armed Police Officers have now placed Peteuke Central Member of Parliament Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda in a Maternity Ward at Sikanze Health Post, a move which has angered his family members who are wondering and demanding to know why a male Patient is being held in a female ward.

Speaking to KBN TV News Mr. Banda’s relatives allege that it’s clear that the State is determined to do evil on the lawmaker going by the actions being exhibited through the Police.

They have charged that there is no justification why a male adult could be forcefully admitted into a Maternity Ward when there are several dignified health facilities.

The family has vowed to fight on and ensure justice for their relative prevails despite the humiliation he is being subjected to.

They have also narrated that Police earlier today brutally moved the lawmerker from Maina Soko hospital to Sikanze Health Post for unknown reasons.

-Kbn Tv