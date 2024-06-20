Jay Jay Banda charged with attempted murder and aggravated robbery

Police Statement on Arrest of JJ Banda
*Arrest of Honourable Jay Banda, Member of Parliament*
June 20,2024-The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public of the formal arrest of Honourable Jay Banda, the Member of Parliament for Petauke, in connection with serious criminal offences. Honourable Banda has been arrested for the offences of Aggravated Robbery Contrary to section 294 and Attempted Murder Contrary to Section 215 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.
The alleged crimes were committed on December 14, 2015, at approximately 15:00 hours at Mzigawa Primary School in Vubwi District of Eastern Province. The incident involved the theft of property valued at K12,000, broken down as follows:
A Canon Camera valued at K10,000
Spectacles valued at K1,800
Two ATM cards
Cash amounting to K200
The victim of this incident is Mr. Peter Sukwa Muchelenga,
Honourable Banda has been remanded in custody at Chipata Central Police Station. He is scheduled to appear in court soon to face these charges.
The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served, regardless of the status or position of the individuals involved. We urge the public to remain calm and allow the judicial process to take its course.
Rae Hamoonga
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
Lol. These are serious jokers. Okay so when are you going to question his alleged abductors?. JJ has been making noise in parliament for over 2 years they never thought of arresting him for the previous crimes. Romeo Kangombe and friends abducted a police officer in Mpika. We shall resurrect the case, Mwaliteta bundled ECZ officers in 2016..that case will be resurrected, Kungo case too. This abduction will be too fresh to forget just like the Mongu incident. Future is surely holding some possibly interesting cases.
The wheels of justice grind slowly. Sometimes you may even feel that you have gotten away.
