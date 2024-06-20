Jay Jay Banda charged with attempted murder and aggravated robbery

Police Statement on Arrest of JJ Banda

*Arrest of Honourable Jay Banda, Member of Parliament*

June 20,2024-The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public of the formal arrest of Honourable Jay Banda, the Member of Parliament for Petauke, in connection with serious criminal offences. Honourable Banda has been arrested for the offences of Aggravated Robbery Contrary to section 294 and Attempted Murder Contrary to Section 215 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

The alleged crimes were committed on December 14, 2015, at approximately 15:00 hours at Mzigawa Primary School in Vubwi District of Eastern Province. The incident involved the theft of property valued at K12,000, broken down as follows:

A Canon Camera valued at K10,000

Spectacles valued at K1,800

Two ATM cards

Cash amounting to K200

The victim of this incident is Mr. Peter Sukwa Muchelenga,

Honourable Banda has been remanded in custody at Chipata Central Police Station. He is scheduled to appear in court soon to face these charges.

The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served, regardless of the status or position of the individuals involved. We urge the public to remain calm and allow the judicial process to take its course.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER