JAY JAY BANDA CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER ….but later collapses

JJ SLAPPED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

By Rick Nchito(Koswe)

JJ Banda goes in from Maina Soko Military Hospital to cell and has been slapped with attempted murder.

He started fitting and now has been rushed to Maina Soko. Now he wants to stay in the hospital longer and yet he is not sick.

The international community visited him in hospital and lied to them that he was not given medicine when medical results showed that he wasn’t sick and he didn’t have any bruises on his body.

Medical reports as seen by Koswe, show that JJ is very fit and healthy, actually more than before he faked abduction.

Like he faked abduction, JJ is now faking sickness when he is not sick at all. He would rather be in hospital than in police cells.

And from the other hospital ward, Tribalist Mabonga is also at Maina Soko after being told by her lawyer that she has been slapped with another charge, she fainted and when at hospital nothing has been found on her. She was found fit like JJ.

