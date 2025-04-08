#JustIn: JAY JAY BANDA DENIES ESCAPING THROUGH HOSPITAL WINDOW,CLAIMS ASSASSINATION PLOT





Fugitive former Petauke Central Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Jay Banda, has dismissed preliminary government findings that he escaped through a hospital window at Chipata General Hospital while under police custody.





Banda, who fled lawful custody on August 6, 2024, has challenged Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu to provide a clear explanation of the alleged escape route.



Speaking during a widely viewed Facebook broadcast from an undisclosed location in Europe, Banda labeled the government’s account as propaganda.





He insisted that the narrative of him escaping through a ward window was fabricated and politically motivated.





Banda, who faces aggravated robbery charges, further claimed that certain government officials attempted to assassinate him while he was receiving medical treatment.



He vowed to disclose more details about his escape and the alleged threats to his life in due course.





During the broadcast, Banda also stated that he has sought asylum in Europe and declared that he has forgiven the government for what he termed as “mistreatment.”

