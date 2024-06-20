Jay Jay Banda Discharged from Hospital, Taken into Police Custody

Jay Jay Banda in Police Custody

Discharge and Custody of Honourable Jay Banda



June 19, 2024-The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that Honourable Jay Banda has been discharged from Maina Soko Medical Centre this morning. He is currently in police custody.



Honourable Jay Banda was admitted to Maina Soko Medical Centre for medical treatment. After receiving the necessary medical care and being deemed fit for discharge by the attending medical professionals, Honourable Banda was released from the medical centre and taken into police custody.



The Zambia Police Service is committed to ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.