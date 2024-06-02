JAY JAY BANDA failed to explain his disappearance – Govt

JAY JAY failed to explain his disappearance – Govt

By Mwila Nsofu

Government says Petauke Central Member of Parliament EMMANUEL BANDA was unable to provide the police with any information regarding the circumstances of his disappearance.

Acting Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister, AMBROSE LUFUMA says this was during an interview at the Zambia Police Service Headquarters in Lusaka.

Mr. LUFUMA says upon his discharge, Mr. BANDA was invited for an interview during which he was accorded all the privileges befitting a witness, which included being interviewed in the presence of his legal counsel, SAKWIBA SIKOTA.

He, however, says after the completion of the interview related to his disappearance, Mr BANDA was escorted to a Police Station concerning other ongoing investigation.

Mr LUFUMA says during the process of being booked for detention by Police pending on-going investigations on attempted murder and assault, which took place in 2016 in Vubwi District, Eastern Province, he developed a medical condition.

He says Mr. BANDA is currently admitted to LUSAKA’s Maina Soko Medical Center.

Mr. LUFUMA, who is also Defence Minister, said this during a statement issued on ZNBC television this evening.

Here is the full broadcast of the Minister’s statement.