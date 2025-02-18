Jay Jay Banda hired witch doctors to harm President Hichilema, court hears!



The Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has heard that Emmanuel “Jay Jay” Banda allegedly hired two individuals to harm President Hakainde Hichilema using sorcery or black magic for an agreed fee of K43 million.





An immigration officer, George Mwale, testified in the ongoing trial of Leonard Phiri, 43, from Sinda District in Eastern Province, and Jasten Candunde, 42, from Mozambique.





The two are accused of possessing charms and professing knowledge of witchcraft in an alleged plot to bewitch the Head of State.





According to the witness, the accused were found in possession of various charms, including a live chameleon sealed in a bottle, an animal tail, 14 bottles of pounded charms, and a red cloth allegedly used for performing rituals.



The witness is still on the stand, testifying.



-Diamond TV