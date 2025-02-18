Jay Jay Banda hired witch doctors to harm President Hichilema, court hears!
The Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has heard that Emmanuel “Jay Jay” Banda allegedly hired two individuals to harm President Hakainde Hichilema using sorcery or black magic for an agreed fee of K43 million.
An immigration officer, George Mwale, testified in the ongoing trial of Leonard Phiri, 43, from Sinda District in Eastern Province, and Jasten Candunde, 42, from Mozambique.
The two are accused of possessing charms and professing knowledge of witchcraft in an alleged plot to bewitch the Head of State.
According to the witness, the accused were found in possession of various charms, including a live chameleon sealed in a bottle, an animal tail, 14 bottles of pounded charms, and a red cloth allegedly used for performing rituals.
The witness is still on the stand, testifying.
-Diamond TV
The levels of stupidity and idiocy by those we have elected to govern us is truly shocking. How backward can a person be? Nakacinda was right when he said that he was very backward. He was arrested for saying this, but the court dropped all charges, knowing fully well that he is indeed very backward.
Just as well our brothers in Zimbabwe have refused to return JJ to face this nonsense. God bless Zimbabwe. We owe you one.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote like they do in Southern province.
Vote wisely in 2026.