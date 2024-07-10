Jay Jay BANDA SCANDAL- Fred M’membe

In the recent past, we have listened to recordings between senior government officials and a cabinet minister making rounds on social media.

We have also seen press briefings from the same senior government officials and a cabinet minister trying to vindicate themselves on official government media.

The question I beg to ask is: What interest was it for these government officials and a minister to involve themselves in the alleged abduction of Jay Jay ? What generated this interest to interfere with police investigations?

Surprisingly, many political opponents of Mr Hakainde Hichilema have been arrested and detained, and we have never seen any government official involving themselves. So again, I ask, what is so special about the Jay Jay case? They refused access to Jay Jay in hospital from many close friends but allowed government officials to have free access. Why?

Assuming these officials were called as they claim in their press briefings, why did they not refer those who called them to the police since the matter is under police investigations?

Is this the Zambia and democracy we want whereby the police are conducting investigations, and at the same time, the executive is also conducting parallel investigations? How can the police conduct independent investigations whilst the executive is conducting parallel investigations?

Interestingly, the government officials and the minister in their recorded investigations keep referring to the “Boss,” meaning the President. So if the boss is not involved, why mention him?

It is also highly illegal for third parties to interfere with police investigations. In a functioning democracy with proper leadership, the senior government officials and a minister would have either resigned or fired, but in the Hakainde era, anything is possible.

I leave it to the public to judge this prevailing criminal conduct, which unfortunately police will not take any action, and the so-called boss will remain numb.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party