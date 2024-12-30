Jay Jay Banda’s family shocked at govt’s failure to extradite him

Jay Jay’s family shocked at govt’s failure to extradite him

By Esther Chisola

Lawyer representing fugitive former Petauke-Central member of parliament Emmanuel Jay-Jay Banda, Kennedy Mambwe, says his client’s family is shocked at the failure by the government to bring him after informing the nation that they know his whereabouts.

In August this year, Banda was reported to have escaped from lawful custody by jumping through the window of Chipata General Hospital’s third floor.

A search was conducted across the nation with a K2 million bounty placed on his head for whoever would find him.

And in November this year, Home Affairs and Internal Security minister Jack Mwiimbu informed the nation that Banda was found and detained by authorities in Zimbabwe and arrangements were underway to have him extradited to Zambia.

Mwiimbu, at an urgent media briefing, also told the nation that some of Banda’s family members, particularly his wives, were able to visit him at his hiding apartment in Zimbabwe.

But in an interview with Daily Revelation over the weekend, Mambwe said Banda’s family were still waiting for their son to be brought back to them as promised by the government.

“We haven’t been able to get any… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/jay-jays-family-shocked-govt-has-failed-to-arrest-him/