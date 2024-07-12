Jay Jay Case Moves to High Court, Defendant Appears Frail

In a case that has drawn widespread attention, the case of Petauku Member of Parliament Jay Jay Banda was brought before the Chipata Magistrate Court this morning. According to the court proceedings, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has authorized Banda’s committal to the High Court.

Banda is facing charges of Aggravated Robbery and Attempted Murder.

However, Banda who recently survived ‘an abduction’ has been visibly unwell and has been struggling to walk independently. Court observers noted that Banda had to be assisted on both ends to move, appearing frail and battling for his health.

The MP arrived at the courthouse under heavy police supervision, underscoring the gravity of the allegations against him. The decision to move the case to the High Court suggests that the prosecution believes there is a substantial case that warrants a higher-level judicial review.

12th July, 2024.