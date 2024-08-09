JAY JAY DISAPPEARANCE A SIGN SYSTEM NOT HAPPY WITH GOVERNANCE, SAYS MUSOMA



WRIGHT Musoma has claimed that security officials such as the police and prison warders are not happy with President Hakainde Hichilema’s style of governance and the continued persecution of the opposition allegedly assisted Emmanuel Jay Banda to disappear.



Mr Musoma, the Zambia Republican Party (ZRP) president says Jack Mwiimbu, the Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister is right that Jay Jay Banda, was assisted by the security system because the system was no longer in agreement with the manner President Hichilema had been brutalising innocent citizens.



“How could Jay Jay, who was frail and very unwell could have escaped? How could he truly run away in his condition?



Anyway, we share and agree with the statement by the state (as read by Mr Jack Mwiimbu) that Mr Banda was assisted to disappear by state operatives.

How could properly trained security officials sacrifice their jobs for the sake of Jay Jay?