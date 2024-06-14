Jay Jay doesn’t have any influence to warrant us going for him – Imenda

By Esther Chisola and Chinoyi Chipulu

UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda has defended two State House officials linked to the abduction of independent Petauke Central member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda, saying they are busy people who cannot engage in such.

And Imenda said Banda’s abduction was a scheme plotted by United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) to paint UPND black.

Hamasaka and Ngoma have since lodged separate complainants with the police against Banda for linking them to the alleged abduction.

Speaking to Daily Revelation in an interview on assertions by PF secretary general Raphael Nakachinda that UPND abducted Banda, Imenda said…https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/jay-jay-doesnt-have-any-influence-to-warrant-us-going-for-him-imenda