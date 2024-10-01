Jay Jay Okocha picks Messi over Ronaldo, Neymar as the only dribbler better than him

Nigerian football legend, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, believes only Messi outranks him when it comes to footballers with incredible dribbling skills.

The African football icon was given a list of players to pick from to determine which one was a better footballer than him.

The social media challenge required the former PSG midfielder to break his silence when a player with superior dribbling skills than him popped up.

Okocha picked Messi from the list that included Neymar, Mbappe, Victor Osimhen, and Ademola Lookman.

Jay Jay Okocha is widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted footballers in history.

At the peak of his prowess, Okocha mesmerized the world with his talent for clubs like PSG, Bolton Wanderers, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hull City, among others.

Lionel Messi is regarded by some as the greatest footballer in history with his eight Ballon d’Or awards.