Jay Jay Trial Commences This Friday

The Chipata Magistrate Court has granted a preliminary inquiry into the charges leveled against Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda. The matter, which was initially scheduled for a mention and possible committal to the High Court on Friday, July 12, 2024, has been brought forward after the defense lawyers filed an urgent certificate of urgency.

The defense lawyers sought to raise preliminary issues to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to warrant the accused person being tried in a competent court of law on the same facts which the court had already adjudicated on.

Chipata Principal Resident Magistrate Boniface Mwala has granted the defense’s application and adjourned the matter to Friday, July 12, 2024, for the hearing.

On June 20, 2024, the Zambia Police Service arrested the Petauke lawmaker for a non-bailable offense of aggravated robbery. The Police also charged him with attempted murder for alleged crimes committed on December 14, 2015, in Vubwi district.

The highly anticipated trial is set to commence this Friday, as the court examines the evidence and determines the fate of the embattled Member of Parliament.

InfinityMediaHub

10th July, 2024.