Jay Jay’s K2m bounty unreasonable – Liswaniso

K2 million bounty on Jay Jay could be better spent on pressing community – Liswaniso



THE United Party for National Development (UPND) youth chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso has suggested a better use for the K2 million Police bounty placed on fugitive Emmanuel JJ Banda.





Expressing concern over the allocation, Liswaniso argued that such funds could be better spent on pressing community needs suggesting that the police should prioritise building houses for officers and serving the public rather than pursuing what he described as a politically motivated agenda.



“The K2 million Zambia Police bounty on JJ Banda’s head could be better utilized for pressing needs like building police houses and serving the community,” Liswaniso shared through a statement on his Facebook page.



He urged law enforcement to focus on more immediate and impactful initiatives.



Meanwhile, the youth leader highlighted in the statement that the UPND government is committed to inclusive governance and citizen participation, citing the substantial increase in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K1.6 million to K36 million per constituency.



This increase, he noted, is intended to empower local communities and facilitate tangible development projects across the nation.



“The CDF is a community-driven initiative, not a partisan tool. We encourage citizens to engage with local leaders for effective utilisation. We urge you to participate in CDF programs and familiarize yourself with CDF – it’s a game-changer,” added Liswaniso.



He also took the opportunity to highlight the UPND’s ongoing fight against corruption, acknowledging the deep-seated issues inherited from past governments, particularly under the Patriotic Front (PF).



He pointed to the recent dissolution of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) board as evidence of the government’s commitment to addressing corruption.



Liswaniso also commended the Ministry of Health for improvements in medical supplies in hospitals, urging citizens to stay focused on the government’s efforts to overcome economic challenges.



“We are on the right path; with citizen participation and collective efforts, we will overcome obstacles inherited from the previous government,” stated Liswaniso.



Kalemba August 15, 2024