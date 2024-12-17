JAY-Z Accused Of Bribery By Rape Lawyer

The legal battle between JAY-Z and attorney Tony Buzbee has intensified as new accusations emerge. Buzbee, representing a Jane Doe rape accuser, has alleged that JAY-Z’s legal team attempted to bribe his clients to weaken their case.

On Tuesday, December 10, Buzbee accused the music mogul’s lawyers of offering financial incentives to his clients. He claimed that one individual was approached by alleged investigators with an offer of $1,000 to undermine the case. Buzbee further shared a transcript purportedly detailing the interaction between the investigators and the client.

The accusations follow a series of heated exchanges between the two camps. JAY-Z’s legal team recently filed an affidavit claiming Buzbee coerced another individual into making false allegations against Diddy, who is also implicated in the ongoing lawsuit.

According to the filing, the individual initially sought legal help for unrelated abuse allegations but alleged that Buzbee’s firm pressured her to fabricate claims against Diddy.

The woman reportedly declined to proceed with a fabricated narrative and was dropped as a client. This revelation has raised questions about the integrity of Buzbee’s legal approach, particularly as he faces lawsuits from two former clients accusing him of professional misconduct.

The lawsuit, filed on December 8, accuses JAY-Z and Diddy of raping a 13-year-old girl during an afterparty at the MTV VMAs in 2000.

Both men have vehemently denied the allegations. JAY-Z has labeled the accusations baseless and pointed to Buzbee’s questionable legal history as evidence of a targeted campaign against him.

The Roc Nation founder also filed a lawsuit against Buzbee in November, accusing the attorney of extortion. Legal experts suggest this case could escalate further as both sides present new evidence to bolster their arguments.