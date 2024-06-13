JAY-Z ACCUSED OF DOING MORE HARM THAN GOOD WITH $300M PHILADELPHIA SCHOLARSHIP FUND

JAY-Z has received backlash after announcing Roc Nation’s involvement with a $300 million scholarship fund in Philadelphia.

Hov’s Roc Nation company declared last week that they will holding events to inform residents about the fund, which is available to students in the city in the form of scholarships to private schools for grade K-12 through the PASS (Pennsylvania Award for Student Success) program.

The philanthropic effort has been criticized by politicians and members of the public for allegedly undermining public schools in favor of private education.

One critic wrote on social media: “Just to be clear for those not in Pennsylvania, the legislation Jay-Z is supporting here is a Republican-led effort to gut public education, spearheaded by future Trump cabinet member Jeffrey Yass.”

Another slammed the proposal by saying: “Whether Jay-Z or the upper middle-class family on the block: if you have resources and don’t allocate them to local public schools, you are making a moral and political choice. Taking children out of public schools in favor of private IS PRECISELY what hurts the most vulnerable.”

Prior to the negative reception, Roc Nation Managing Director of Philanthropy Dania Diaz said in a statement: “We have enjoyed such a special connection with Philadelphians, so we’ve made it our mission to invest in the long-term success of the city’s changemakers.”

“Impact starts with the students and with awareness,” she continued. “We want to empower the youth and families with the knowledge to pursue their scholastic dreams, make their voices heard and become the leaders of tomorrow.”

JAY-Z has been very active in philanthropy in recent years, raising $20 million for college students last year.