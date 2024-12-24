Jay-Z Hit With Paternity Test Lawsuit As Legal Issues Continue

Afrobeatsplus has gathered that music mogul, Jay-Z, is facing another lawsuit from Rymir Satterthwaite, who alleges to be the 31-year-old “illegitimate son” of the legendary rapper.

According to MailOnline, Rymir lists “Satterthwaite, his late mother Wanda, and his guardian Dr. Lillie Coley” as plaintiffs in the case.

Rymir claims the musician and businessman acted fraudulently during prior paternity tests, and further argues that the plaintiffs’ legal “rights were violated through fraudulent court actions,” including “sealed records, wrongful sanctions, and obstruction of their legal proceedings.”

Before Rymir’s mother’s death in 2019, she alleged to have had a sexual relationship with Jay-Z back in 1992 when she was 16 and he was 22. When she initially attempted to make him get a paternity test, a Pennsylvania court shot the demand down, noting that her son was already over 18 years old at the time. According to state law, she would have had to establish paternity before then.

The paternity drama is far from the only legal trouble Jay is facing right now. A woman recently amended a previous lawsuit she filed against Diddy to accuse Jay Z of also allegedly raping her at a party in 2000. She was just 13 years old at the time. Meanwhile, both artists have already denied the allegation.

Additionally, Tony Buzbee, the attorney in the case, has filed a new lawsuit against Jay Z’s company, Roc Nation, accusing it of violating “various state laws,” including “barratry and impersonation of a public official.”

He announced the move in a statement on Wednesday, writing: “LET ME BE CLEAR: we will not be bullied or intimidated. The Defendants this time overstepped, got sloppy, and stupidly got caught at their illegal scheme on tape. We have reported this conduct to the authorities, and intend to cooperate with the authorities to ensure all involved are prosecuted to the full extent allowed under Texas law.”