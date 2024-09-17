JAY-Z Warned Eve That Female Rappers ‘Don’t Do That Well’ After Release Of Debut Album

Eve is about to release her memoir Who’s That Girl? so she’s been looking backwards in interviews — including to a long-ago conversation with JAY-Z.

In an interview with the London newspaper The Times, E-V-E recalled that on the very day her 1999 debut album Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady dropped, she received a congratulatory phone call from Hov.

However, she told the paper, the message came with a warning: she remembers JAY saying that she shouldn’t get her hopes up because female emcees “don’t really do that well.”

The project sold 213,000 copies in its first week, and eventually went double platinum.

In more contemporary Eve news, she is headed back to school, with the rapper/actress set to share her career experiences as the 2024-25 Scholar-in-Residence at NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development.

The year-long residency will begin on September 21 and will find the Philly native having “a series of meetings, classroom visits, and intimate conversations with students and faculty” about her career and the evolving music industry.

In a statement, Steinhardt dean Jack H. Knott said: “We are thrilled to be hosting Eve as our 2024-25 Scholar in Residence. She will share the expertise she’s gained as an award-winning artist in music, film, and television, as well as a philanthropist working with young people in the arts. I know our students and faculty will learn from her engagement and support of our efforts to advance equity, belonging, and innovation.”

The announcement coincides with the release of Who’s That Girl?, co-written by famed Hip Hop journalist and NYU adjunct professor, Kathy Iandoli, which is set to arrive on Tuesday (September 17).

“Ya’ll, I can’t believe I am saying this but I am thrilled to announce I will be joining the 2024-25 Scholar-in-Residence at NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development,” Eve said in an announcement to social media. “My year-long residency kicks off September 21 with a welcoming event at NYU. I want people to get an understanding of who I am as a person outside of music. I am looking forward to getting to know the NYU community.”