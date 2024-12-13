 Jay-Z’s NFL partnership remains unchanged amid r@pe allegation

NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell has said the active r@pe allegation against rapper Jay-Z won’t impact the league’s relationship with Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by rapper.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was accused in a civil lawsuit of r@ping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Carter has since refuted the claims made by attorney Tony Buzbee, who added the mogul’s name to a previously filed lawsuit and has since filed an affidavit claiming that Buzbee tried to coerce an individual to link an unrelated sex trafficking case to Combs. Carter’s legal team also filed a motion to dismiss the suit, requesting the Jane Doe from the initial lawsuit to reveal her identity so that he can “properly defend himself against this false claim through the legal process in a transparent manner.”

During a press conference in Irving, Texas on Wednesday, December 11, Goodell said the league’s relationship with Carter and Roc Nation “is not changing… including our preparations for the next Super Bowl.”

“We are aware of the civil allegations and Jay Z’s really strong response to that,” Goodell said. “We know obviously that litigation is happening. But from our standpoint our relationship is not changing with them, including our preparations for the next Super Bowl.”

Kendrick Lamar is scheduled to perform at the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime show scheduled for Feb. 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Godell continued, “I think they’re getting incredibly comfortable with not just the Super Bowl but other events that they have advised us on and helped us with. They’ve been helpful in the social justice area to us on many occasions. They’ve been great partners that have provided a lot of value to us.”