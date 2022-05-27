JCC BACKS HICHILEMA OVER JUDGE BANDA’S DISMISSAL

By Darius Choonya

The Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) has defended President Hakainde Hichilema that he acted within the constitution when he removed High Court Judge Joshua Banda from the bench.

In opposition of an affidavit in support of Justice Banda’s summons, the Commission says the judge’s petition lacks merit and cannot be relied upon.

The commission further states that the petitioner has not suffered any injustice.

In this matter, dismissed High Court Judge Joshua Banda has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to remove him from the bench.