JCC IGNORES DPP’S JUDICIAL REVIEW

“As High Court Judge-in-Charge fails to allocate case since Wednesday, 31st August 2022”

LUSAKA- Friday, 2nd September 2022

The Judicial Complaints Commission has began hearing complaints filed against the Director of Public Prosecutions,Mrs. Lillian Shawa-Siyuni.

This is despite an active fresh court action by Shawa-Siyuni against the State.

In this case, the DPP has sought a Judicial Review against the decision by the President to refuse to offer her a waiver to enable her to testify in the matters before the Commission.

On Wednesday, the DPP sued the Attorney General in the High Court to compel the State to provide a waiver of Oath of Office to enable her testify without incriminating herself.

However High Court Judge-in-Charge, Hon. Getrude Chawatama has not allocated the matter yet and was reported to be consulting with the Chief Justice who was in turn reportedly seeking an opinion of Community House on the matter.

On Friday, the JCC chaired by Judge Prisca Matimba Nyambe began to hear the complaints filed by Mary Chirwa of the DEC, the UPND, Elizabeth Chitika and State House Special Assistant for Politics, Levy Ngoma’s agent, Moses Kalonde.

The DPP has been hospitalized and also has a bereavement after losing her father.

The haste by the JCC to hear the matter appears to be designed to overcome the DPP’s fresh court challenge