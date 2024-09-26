JCC URGED TO HALT PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THREE SUSPENDED CONCOURT JUDGES



By Michael Kaluba



The Zambia Civil Liberties Union -ZCLU is concerned about the recent suspension of three constitutional court judges who ruled against President Hakainde Hichilema and his running mate in the 2016 presidential election petition.



Despite being cleared of misconduct by the Judicial Complaints Commission -JCC in 2017, the judges are now under investigation for the same alleged incompetence and misconduct.





ZCLU Executive Director Isaac Mwanza has argued that reopening the case violates the principle of res judicata, exposing the judges to double jeopardy and undermining judicial independence, particularly in cases that may affect those in executive power.



Mr Mwanza says his organization is troubled by the selective suspension of only the judges who ruled against President Hichilema, while Judge President Munalula, who dissented, remains unaffected, raising questions about impartiality.



He has since called on the commission to halt proceedings against the three judges, withdraw its recommendation, and issue an apology to the president for the embarrassment this case is causing administration.



