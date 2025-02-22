JD Vance hits back at claims of Trump ‘appeasement’ towards Russia

US Vice-President JD Vance has hit back at claims that the Trump administration’s position towards Russia is “appeasement”.

“We are negotiating to end the conflict. It is ‘appeasement’ only if you think the Ukrainians have a credible pathway to victory. They don’t, so it’s not,” he says in a post on X, external.

He goes on to say that this stems from criticism towards President Trump for “talking to the Russians”.

“Well, the president believes to conduct diplomacy, you actually have to speak to people. This used to be called statesmanship,” he says.

He also says there is a false idea that the US has “given the Russians everything they want”.

Vance adds that he is happy to defend President Trump’s criticisms of the Ukrainian leadership.

In an interview on Fox Radio earlier, Trump criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for not negotiating a peace deal in the last three years, saying “I don’t think he’s very important to be at meetings”.

He also recently labelled Zelensky a “dictator” who had done “a terrible job”.