JD Vance is no stranger to transformation.



Vance grew up in poverty, but went on to Yale Law School and rubbed shoulders with Silicon Valley elites before turning his life story into a politically tinged memoir which championed conservative values.



A former US Marine who served in Iraq as a military journalist, he’s now a sharp critic of American involvement overseas.





And having once said he’s a “never-Trump guy”, he’s now poised to take office as Trump’s vice-president – and a steadfast Maga (Make America Great Again) loyalist.