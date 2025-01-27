JD Vance Makes U-Turn, Defends Trump’s Pardons For 1,500 Capitol Rioters

U.S. Vice President, JD Vance, has defended President Donald Trump’s decision to issue pardons to 1,500 individuals convicted for crimes related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, a major shift in his previous position on the matter.

Trump extended pardons to those convicted of violent and serious crimes, including assaulting police officers and conspiracy.

He also ordered the attorney general to dismiss all pending indictments related to the Capitol riot, thereby eradicating the massive efforts by the Justice Department under the Joe Biden-led administration to hold accountable those who participated in the riots.

Speaking during an interview with CBS News, Vance was reminded about his earlier statement on Fox News two weeks ago, where he had said that while peaceful protesters deserved clemency, violent offenders did not.

Responding, Vance argued that his previous remarks were taken out of context and that there were “gray areas” in the prosecutions.

He accused the Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland of denying constitutional protections and applying double standards when it prosecuted the January 6 rioters compared to other protest groups.

According to Vance, Trump had said defendants would be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“That’s exactly what we did, we looked at 1,600 cases,” he said, adding that he believes Trump “made the right decision.”

Vance, while admitting that a lot of wrongs were committed on that day, still blamed the justice department for “unjustly prosecuting well over a thousand Americans in a way that was politically motivated.”

“There’s what the people actually did on January the 6th, and we’re not saying that everybody did everything perfectly,” Vance said, adding that violence against police officers is never justified.

“We rectified a wrong,” Vance said, “and I stand by it.”