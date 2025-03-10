JD Vance’s cousin “disappointed” in him for twisting America into “Vladimir Putin’s useful idiots”

BREAKING: JD Vance’s own cousin takes a flamethrower to what’s left of his reputation — says that he’s “disappointed” in him for twisting America into “Vladimir Putin’s useful idiots.”





And the cousin, who fought in Ukraine, wasn’t done there…



“Being your family doesn’t mean I’m going to accept you killing my comrades,” Nate Vance, a former Marine said in an interview with Le Figaro.





A Texan, he revealed that he volunteered and fought in Ukraine against the Russians on the front lines for three years.



He and JD share grandparents and even vacationed together in the past. Nate stated that he has tried to contact JD but has not received a response.





He slammed Donald Trump and the vice president for betraying Ukraine by attacking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office and then cutting off military aid and intelligence sharing to Ukraine.





“When [JD Vance] criticized aid to Ukraine, I thought it was because he needed to appeal to his electorate, that it was part of the political game,” Nate Vance stated in an interview with Le Figaro. “But what they did to Zelensky was an ambush of absolute dishonesty.”





“Donald Trump and my cousin clearly think they can placate Vladimir Putin,” he added. “They are wrong. The Russians are not about to forget our support for Ukraine. We are Vladimir Putin’s useful idiots.”





It’s nice to see that at least one member of the Vance family is standing firmly on the right side of history. JD and Trump will go down as cowards and traitors of the worst sort.