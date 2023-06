Jealous Chongwe hubby commits suicide after killing wife, requests to be buried next to her

A TWENTY-eight year old man of Chongwe has stabbed his 24-year-old wife to death and later committed suicide leaving behind a note asking to be buried next to her.

The suicide note left by Chibale Chibuye on Friday last week indicated that he had accused his wife identified by police as Purity Nakaonga, of infidelity, hence stabbing her several times with a knife, reports ZANIS.

Kalemba