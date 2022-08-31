JEALOUS HUSBAND BEATS CENSUS ENUMERATOR FOR INTERVIEWING WIFE

By Michael Nyumbu

A man of Chilanga`s Kalundu Ward in Lusaka Province, only identified as Bannet, has reportedly beaten a male Census Enumerator who he found interviewing his wife outside the house.

An eye witness, Judah Sikamikami, tells Byta FM News that the suspect, who was apprehended by community members, found Miyoba Mooya in his yard Wednesday afternoon interviewing his wife and began beating him without giving reasons.

Sikamikami says community members moved to aid the Enumerator and stopped the fight before taking the suspect to the nearest police station.

He also disclosed that the Enumerator has been rushed to the hospital though he could not confirm the extent of the injuries he suffered.

Meanwhile, Zambia Police is yet to confirm the incident, but information gathered by Byta FM News indicates that the suspect is allegedly Patriotic Front Chairperson for Kalundu Ward in Chilanga constituency.