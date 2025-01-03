jealous husband has st@bbed a Bishop of a Church over alleged affair with wife

A jealous husband has st@bbed a Bishop of a Church in Osogbo, Rapture Empowerment International, Dr Sina Olaribigbe for allegedly having an affair with his wife.

Vanguard reports that the jealous husband and his wife had a long misunderstanding which the deceased was trying to settle between them, but had not succeeded.

According to residents of the area, the deceased today visited the wife, who lived in a different apartment located around the BCGA area behind Olorunda local government in Osogbo, the state capital. The husband who has been suspecting the cleric of having an affair with his wife, trailed him to her house and attacked him., stabbing him multiple times in the chest.

A member of the Church, Isaac Oyeleye confirmed that the Bishop was stabbed to death on his Facebook page on Thursday, describing his death as unfortunate.

Confirming the incident, the Osun Police Command spokesperson, CSP Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect and the estranged wife have been arrested.

She said the couple was not living together and the deceased Bishop was an arbitrator trying to settle the dispute between the couple.

“They are a couple but not living together. They are not separated by law yet. The Bishop, (deceased) used to settle the fight between the couple. We were told the pastor was at the wife’s place today when the estranged husband got there. We were also told the husband stabbed the pastor. We were also told the deceased was on the wife’s bed when the incident happened. The husband stabbed him severally and he died.” she said